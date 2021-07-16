Mississippi police say argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation death, murder arrest

One man was strangled to death and another is behind bars as a result of a fistfight over Bible verses, Mississippi police say.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, 32, was pronounced dead at his Waynesboro home on July 7 after Lafitte and Samuel McDougle, 42, reportedly got into an argument over scripture passages in the Bible.

The argument reportedly turned into a fistfight that ended with Lafitte being strangled to death, Waynesboro police said.

McDougle later turned himself in to police and was charged with second-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Police report that autopsy results from Jackson indicate that Lafitte died of strangulation.