Amtrak passenger train collides with semi, killing 2 in Mississippi

An Amtrak passenger train from New Orleans to Chicago collided with a semi-trailer, killing two people who were not on board, damaging the train engine and forcing it to terminate the route in Mississippi, authorities said Friday.

The wreck involving City of New Orleans Train 58 happened Thursday night at a crossing south of the Jackson, Mississippi Amtrak station, Amtrak said in a statement.

The Hinds County Coroner’s Office identified the two men who died as James Creel of Lake, Mississippi; and Scott Harstock of Florida.

There were were no reports of injuries among the 142 passengers or crew members onboard, the rail service said.

“This particular railroad section does not have crossing arms or flashing lights,” Byram Police Chief David Errington told WLBT-TV.

“He was pulling another tractor-trailer across the railroad tracks to enter the Jackson Motor Speedway area and did not see the train approaching, and the train struck the passenger side of the wrecker, pulling the broken down tractor-trailer,” Errington said.

The trains — on what Amtrak calls the City of New Orleans route — operate daily between New Orleans and Chicago.