Mississippi police: Girlfriend finds man shot in face early Thursday morning

Published 7:54 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A man who was shot in the face early Thursday morning is in a Mississippi hospital with life-threatening injuries, police report.

Jackson police say the victim was found by his girlfriend on Downing Street in the Fondren community.

The shooting reportedly happened at 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the man is listed in stable condition with life-threatening injuries.

There are no witnesses or suspects at this time, police said.

 

