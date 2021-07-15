Mississippi police: Girlfriend finds man shot in face early Thursday morning
Published 7:54 am Thursday, July 15, 2021
A man who was shot in the face early Thursday morning is in a Mississippi hospital with life-threatening injuries, police report.
Jackson police say the victim was found by his girlfriend on Downing Street in the Fondren community.
The shooting reportedly happened at 3 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, the man is listed in stable condition with life-threatening injuries.
There are no witnesses or suspects at this time, police said.