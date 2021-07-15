Mississippi 12-year-old girl drowns at resort swimming pool

Published 10:47 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities say a 12-year-old girl drowned at a Mississippi resort’s swimming pool on Wednesday.

Walthall County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death.

Initially, the girl was reported missing at the Paradise Ranch RV Resort near Tylertown.

Allegedly searchers initially said they had looked in the resort’s swimming pool and didn’t see the girl.

After searching nearby woods and other parts of the resort, the girl’s body was discovered in the pool where the water had become clouded with recent rains.

After locating the girl, rescuers attempted CPR but she’d been underwater too long.

