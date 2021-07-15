Alleged naked robber arrested after Mississippi police say he got upset over not being paid for porn video

Published 10:32 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The naked man who allegedly robbed another man Sunday after they participated in the filming of a pornographic video at an abandoned Mississippi school has been arrested.

Meridian, Mississippi, police say they arrested Vernon Scott and charged with shooting at a vehicle.

Investigators believe Scott became upset after realizing another person involved in the film was paid $100 while Scott was not paid. That’s when he allegedly went to his vehicle – while wearing no clothes – and retrieved a gun and robbed the videographer.

More News

Mississippi court denies appeals of man who pleaded guilty to trying to kill ex-girlfriend by setting her on fire

Amtrak passenger train collides with semi, killing 2 in Mississippi

Mother, son face additional charges of defrauding Mississippi $4 million meant to go to education

Poll reports that 66% percent of Republicans in Mississippi and rest of South support seceding from country

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required