Sheriff, family searching for missing Mississippi man; Have you seen him?

Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man is missing and his family and the local sheriff’s office are seeking information on his whereabouts.

Jefferson County Mississippi Sheriff James Bailey said Edward Anderson Jr., whose nickname is “Eat Em Up,” has been missing from the town of Fayette, Mississippi since Monday.

His family told investigators that it is very out of character for him to not check in with family.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-786-3403.

