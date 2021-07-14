Mississippi’s two-week, new coronavirus cases hit more than three-month high; hospitalizations more than double

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases jumped again Wednesday to levels not seen in more than three months, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 641 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 325,713.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported five new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,456.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the virus have more than doubled in the last two weeks. On July 1, the state reported 113 patients were hospitalized, with 36 in ICU beds and 12 on ventilators. By Monday the hospitalizations had spiked to 268 patients with 93 of them in ICU and 49 on ventilators.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. Statistically, Mississippi’s total population of unvaccinated residents is either at or near the lowest of any state in the country, depending upon which source is tracking it.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 357 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 281 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest number of new cases for a two-week period since March 26.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County