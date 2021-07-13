Mississippi health chief apologies for error in number of hospitalized children with coronavirus

Mississippi’s top public health doctor issued an apology Tuesday night for reporting an incorrect number of Mississippi children hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said an error in a report from a state hospital led to the error.

Dobbs had earlier reported that 12 Mississippi children were hospitalized in ICU beds and that of those 10 were on ventilators.

The correct number, Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday night, was seven children in ICUs and two on ventilators.

“With great and personal apologies,” Dobbs wrote as he corrected the number.

Dobbs also wrote that he would provide more details on the cases involving the children on Wednesday.