Mississippi coronavirus new cases dip slightly, remain at nearly double recent levels, state reports

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped slightly Tuesday but remain nearly double the number from two weeks ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 219 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 325,072.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,451.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. Statistically, Mississippi’s total population of unvaccinated residents is either at or near the lowest of any state in the country, depending upon which source is tracking it.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 320 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 262 with Tuesday’s update.

