Mississippi city already seeing spike in revenue even before new Amazon warehouse opens

Published 8:44 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi city is already seeing positive effects from an Amazon warehouse that hasn’t even opened yet.

For the past year, Amazon has been building a fulfillment center in Canton, WAPT-TV reported.

There has been a 19% increase in revenue from sales taxes from last year, said Stacy Lester of the Madison County Economic Development Authority. The increase is from construction workers and others involved with the project buying locally during the building phase, Lester said.

Amazon is expected to generate $7.5 million in property taxes to Canton and the school district over the next 10 years, Lester said. It’s also expected to bring 1,200 jobs to the warehouse by the time it opens this fall.

More News

Postal worker repeatedly stabs her boss inside Mississippi post office, police say

Mississippi health chief apologies for error in number of hospitalized children with coronavirus

Misleading, harmful misinformation prompts Mississippi state health officials to block COVID-19 comments

7 Mississippi children in ICU with COVID-19 coronavirus, 2 on life support, state’s top doctor says

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required