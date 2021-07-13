7 Mississippi children in ICU with COVID-19 coronavirus, 2 on life support, state’s top doctor says

Seven children with the COVID-19 coronavirus were hospitalized in intensive care units across the state with two of those children requiring life support, the state’s top public health doctor said Tuesday.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned Mississippi residents to “be careful” in a social media post on Tuesday.

Dobbs said seven children in the state were in ICU beds and two of those children were on ventilators.

Dobbs and other Mississippi health leaders have been urging residents to use caution, particularly those who are unvaccinated and people with suppressed immune systems.

No COVID-19 vaccine is available for children younger than 12 years of age.

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has been rising in the last few weeks, nearly doubling in the last two weeks.

Last week, 379 children under age 18 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, WLBT-TV reported.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article included incorrect numbers of children with COVID-19 in ICU beds and an incorrect number on ventilators. Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday night the error was caused by an erroneous report from a state hospital.