One Mississippi man dead, another injured after being ejected from truck in crash

Published 5:24 am Sunday, July 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A  Mississippi man died in a fatal one-vehicle car crash in Simpson County on Friday night.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said that Bryen M. Runnels, 21, was driving a silver 2001 Dodge Ram pick-up northbound on Mississippi Highway 469 when his vehicle left the road colliding with a tree.

Runnels was ejected from the truck and airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. The passenger, Johnny D. Scott, 21, was also ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, neither occupants was wearing their seatbelts. The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

