Atlanta bound flight makes unscheduled stop in Memphis

An American Airlines flight made an unscheduled stop in Memphis Saturday after a passenger became disruptive, according to the airline.

A spokesperson with the airlines said flight 1071 with service from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted to Memphis due to a disruptive passenger.

The flight landed safely at Memphis International Airport, and law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival.

The disruptive passenger exited the aircraft with authorities. Memphis Police took one passenger into custody and transported him to the Memphis Mental Health Institute for evaluation.

The flight, with 166 passengers and a crew of six, departed for Atlanta shortly after the passenger was taken off the plane.