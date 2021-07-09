New coronavirus cases jump again in Mississippi, up 39% in last week, state reports

Published 11:42 am Friday, July 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

For the fourth-straight day, Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose sharply again Friday reaching a three-month high mark.

Mississippi’s 7-day average of daily new cases rose to 267 cases Friday, a 39-percent increase from last week.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 416 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 324,057.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,439.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 230 with Friday’s update, an 87-percent increase over the same statistic two weeks ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3151 86 83 16
Alcorn 3370 74 130 20
Amite 1285 43 57 9
Attala 2161 73 175 36
Benton 1028 25 46 10
Bolivar 4860 134 236 33
Calhoun 1753 32 36 6
Carroll 1230 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2126 59 60 15
Choctaw 802 19 2 0
Claiborne 1034 31 45 9
Clarke 1794 80 123 31
Clay 1896 54 38 5
Coahoma 3035 84 129 12
Copiah 3038 66 85 11
Covington 2710 83 139 39
De Soto 22509 274 113 24
Forrest 7952 156 245 53
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2543 51 59 8
Greene 1324 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 88 154 32
Hancock 3927 88 69 14
Harrison 18790 318 490 70
Hinds 21363 427 808 132
Holmes 1919 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3061 80 135 24
Jackson 13908 251 241 35
Jasper 2231 48 43 2
Jefferson 665 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1099 34 9 1
Jones 8515 169 220 42
Kemper 974 29 44 9
Lafayette 6351 124 187 55
Lamar 6451 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7286 243 443 101
Lawrence 1331 25 27 2
Leake 2740 74 92 16
Lee 10185 176 222 42
Leflore 3525 125 236 52
Lincoln 4035 113 197 40
Lowndes 6589 150 258 63
Madison 10391 227 391 70
Marion 2733 80 158 24
Marshall 4607 105 65 15
Monroe 4199 136 190 55
Montgomery 1296 44 54 9
Neshoba 4114 180 207 59
Newton 2516 64 87 15
Noxubee 1290 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4694 98 222 36
Panola 4682 112 104 15
Pearl River 4689 148 194 39
Perry 1292 38 22 8
Pike 3403 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4321 73 86 13
Prentiss 2895 61 99 15
Quitman 830 19 0 0
Rankin 14226 284 406 61
Scott 3229 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3048 89 158 20
Smith 1694 34 68 8
Stone 1955 35 85 14
Sunflower 3403 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7
Tate 3442 88 80 19
Tippah 2940 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2337 69 102 27
Tunica 1092 27 18 2
Union 4198 79 131 23
Walthall 1366 47 69 13
Warren 4489 121 169 37
Washington 5462 139 190 39
Wayne 2661 42 69 11
Webster 1155 32 61 12
Wilkinson 702 32 25 5
Winston 2318 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1684 40 82 22
Yazoo 3204 71 143 18
Total 324,057 7,439 10,537 1,988

