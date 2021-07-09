Man shot, killed while driving in Mississippi’s capital city Thursday night

Published 6:40 am Friday, July 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police

Police in Mississippi’s capital city are investigating  the death of a man after he while shot driving his car late Thursday night.

Jackson police are investigating the shooting of the 20-year-old man who was shot while driving on Robinson Street at 11 p.m. Thursday.

After being shot, the victim’s car crashed into a utility pole.

Investigators determined that two different vehicles were involved in the shooting.

They believe one suspect was driving a light color vehicle and the other suspect was driving a dark color vehicle; both shooting at the victim.

The victim’s name has not been released.

