William Carey’s School of Pharmacy gets full accreditation

The pharmacy school at William Carey University is now fully accredited.

The university, in a news release Tuesday, announced its School of Pharmacy received full accreditation last month from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.

William Carey’s pharmacy program is considered an “accelerated program,” meaning students can complete it in two years and 10 months instead of the usual four years.

“Receiving full accreditation from ACPE strengthens our goal to ensure that our pharmacy graduates are prepared to make a positive difference in the lives of the people and communities in which they serve,” said Cassandra Conner, dean of WCU’s Tradition campus in Biloxi, where the pharmacy school is located.

As with other doctoral-level programs in healthcare-related fields, accrediting agencies do not consider granting full accreditation until a program’s first class has graduated. The WCU School of Pharmacy opened in July 2018; its first class graduated in April.

“The full accreditation of the WCU School of Pharmacy, without any requirements, is another major step in William Carey’s goal to become the premier institution in the Gulf South for providing programs in the healthcare field,” said WCU President Tommy King. “Dr. (Michael) Malloy and the entire faculty of the pharmacy school are to be commended for this outstanding accomplishment.”