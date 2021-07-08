Mississippi coronavirus cases rising again, state reports; Could this be July 4 fueled spike?

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus rose sharply again Thursday with the latest data released by the state.

Mississippi’s 7-day average of daily new cases rose to 242 cases Thursday, a 26-percent increase from last week.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 427 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 323,641.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,437.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 218 with Thursday’s update, a 78-percent increase over the same statistic two weeks ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3145 86 83 16
Alcorn 3368 74 130 20
Amite 1281 43 57 9
Attala 2160 73 175 36
Benton 1027 25 46 10
Bolivar 4857 134 236 33
Calhoun 1751 32 36 6
Carroll 1229 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2125 59 60 15
Choctaw 802 18 2 0
Claiborne 1034 31 45 9
Clarke 1793 80 123 31
Clay 1895 54 38 5
Coahoma 3034 84 129 12
Copiah 3038 66 85 11
Covington 2708 83 139 39
De Soto 22474 274 113 24
Forrest 7944 156 244 53
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2541 51 59 8
Greene 1323 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 88 154 32
Hancock 3922 88 69 14
Harrison 18749 317 490 70
Hinds 21273 427 808 132
Holmes 1916 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3060 80 135 24
Jackson 13896 251 241 35
Jasper 2231 48 43 2
Jefferson 665 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1097 34 9 1
Jones 8506 169 220 42
Kemper 974 29 44 9
Lafayette 6345 124 187 55
Lamar 6438 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7286 243 443 101
Lawrence 1328 25 27 2
Leake 2739 74 92 16
Lee 10178 176 222 42
Leflore 3525 125 236 52
Lincoln 4035 113 197 40
Lowndes 6583 150 258 63
Madison 10382 227 391 70
Marion 2733 80 158 24
Marshall 4603 105 65 15
Monroe 4194 136 190 55
Montgomery 1295 44 54 9
Neshoba 4108 180 207 59
Newton 2512 64 87 15
Noxubee 1289 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4691 98 222 36
Panola 4682 112 104 15
Pearl River 4678 148 194 39
Perry 1287 38 21 8
Pike 3399 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4319 73 86 13
Prentiss 2890 61 99 15
Quitman 830 19 0 0
Rankin 14193 284 406 61
Scott 3229 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3045 89 158 20
Smith 1689 34 68 8
Stone 1951 35 85 14
Sunflower 3402 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1805 42 50 7
Tate 3440 88 80 19
Tippah 2940 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2336 69 102 27
Tunica 1089 27 18 2
Union 4193 79 131 23
Walthall 1366 47 69 13
Warren 4478 121 169 37
Washington 5460 139 190 39
Wayne 2660 42 69 11
Webster 1155 32 61 12
Wilkinson 702 32 25 5
Winston 2317 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1683 40 82 22
Yazoo 3193 71 141 18
Total 323,641 7,437 10,533 1,988

