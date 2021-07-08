Ex-jailer gets 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to taking $7K in bribes from Mississippi inmates

Published 6:06 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A former federal corrections officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for taking bribes to smuggle forbidden items to inmates in Mississippi.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors dropped three counts accusing Ashley Lovett of making false statements during the investigation, online federal court records show.
She was indicted on those charges and the bribery charge in January 2020.

Records show that when she was sentenced on June 29, Lovett also agreed to forfeit $7,000 she received in bribes from inmates at the Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex and other people.

A news release said Lovett is from Lauderdale County, Mississippi.

More News

Mississippi toddler shot, killed when teen plays with gun, accidentally shoots him

Video: Mississippi deputy retreated before shooting man who authorities say was charging with knife

Ex-jailer gets 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to taking $7K in bribes from Mississippi inmates

Two Mississippi men arrested for child neglect after tests indicate use of illegal narcotics in home

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required