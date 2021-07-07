Police: Mississippi man calls 911 before he kills ex-girlfriend and turns gun on himself

A Jones County man reportedly called 911 just before he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and then killed himself on the Fourth of July.

Stacy Nicole Moulds, 37, and Horatio Sanchez Suarez, 41, were found dead at Mould’s residence on North 7th Avenue in North Laurel shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims had single gunshot wounds, according to police.

Suarez reportedly called 911 and gave the address of Moulds’ house before going inside to shoot and kill Moulds.

Moulds and Suarez reportedly had recently ended their dating relationship.

When officers arrived on the scene and found the bodies they called an ambulance.