Coroner: Man whose body was found in burned car along rural Mississippi road died of gunshot wounds

Published 6:59 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The man found inside a burned vehicle outside a small Mississippi community had reportedly been shot before he died.

WJTV in Jackson reports that officials from the Pike County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Derecus Conerly had died of gunshot wounds.

Conerly’s body was found  on June 28 in  a burned car along a road just outside of Summit, Mississippi, in Pike County.

Before the car fire, Conerly had been reported missing by family members who had reached out to the public for help.

Conerly’s body was later identified through fingerprint analysis.

 

