One Mississippi teen is dead, another teen charged with his death after playing with gun turns tragic

A Mississippi teen is dead and another charged with his death after the two teens were reportedly playing with a gun when the gun went off and shot tone of the teens in the chest.

WTOK-TV in Meridian reports that a 14-year-old boy will be charged as an adult in the incident.

Officials with the Meridian Police Department said the shooting happened Sunday on Ora Street.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy were playing with a gun when it went off and the bullet hit the 18-year-old in the chest. The bullet reportedly exited the victim’s back.

The 18-year was transported to the hospital where he had surgery. The 18-year-old boy later died at the hospital Monday.

The accused juvenile will be charged with manslaughter as an adult.The name of the 14-year-old has not been released.