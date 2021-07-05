Woman dies after being hit by vehicle while trying to cross Mississippi highway

Mississippi police are investigating the death of a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle while she was trying to cross the road.

Police in Biloxi say the accident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July on Beach Boulevard along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that witnesses saw the woman get hit as she was trying to cross the highway between McDonnell and Rodenberg avenues.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle stopped and attempted to help the victim.

Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and told police he tried to swerve to avoid the victim.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.