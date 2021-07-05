Mississippi church building heavily damaged by fire, Fourth of July fireworks suspected as cause of blaze
Published 9:23 pm Monday, July 5, 2021
A Mississippi church building suffered heavy damage Sunday after a fire believed to have been started by fireworks, a Memphis TV station reported.
WREG-TV reported that the Anointed Prophetic Ministries Church in the town of Sardis was heavily damaged in the fire.
The congregation has approximately 50 members and the church building was reportedly insured.
No one was injured in the blaze.