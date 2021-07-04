Pedestrian killed after stepping off curb and into Mississippi highway, police report

A woman was killed late Saturday when she attempted to walk across a busy Mississippi highway and was struck by a car.

Biloxi police report the pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, stepped off the curb and into the roadway on U.S. 90 in Biloxi between McDonnell and Rodenberg avenues.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, immediately stopped after the accident to help the victim and had attempted to swerve to avoid the woman, police reported.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died later.