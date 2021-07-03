Mississippi man apparently believed it was OK to threaten to kill law officer on social media, but deputies took him to jail instead

Published 10:32 am Saturday, July 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer in a social media post.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Edward Anderson Jr., has been charged with cyberstalking.

Investigators say Anderson went on social media and made a deadly threat to a law enforcement officer.

Threatening anyone on social media is a felony, regardless of whether or not they’re a law officer, deputies said.

More News

Man charged after fight over 22 cents in change in Walmart self-checkout ends with shooting

Fauci says if he was in Mississippi, he would probably wear face mask, even though fully vaccinated

Pedestrian killed after stepping off curb and into Mississippi highway, police report

Mississippi deputies investigate stolen miniature horse

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required