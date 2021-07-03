Judge tosses wrong death lawsuit of man killed after shouting ‘Kill me’ to deputies

A federal appeals court has refused to revive a lawsuit in the death of a man who shouted “Kill me” while endangering the life of a Louisiana sheriff’s lieutenant in 2016.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday in a lawsuit filed by family members of Travis Stevenson. The opinion said East Baton Rouge Parish deputies had tried to deescalate the situation after answering a domestic violence call from Stevenson’s girlfriend.

But, the ruling said, Stevenson repeatedly rammed a police vehicle and was “inches away” from a lieutenant who was outside his car when deputies fired.

The opinion by Judge Andrew Oldham said the family members, in their wrongful death suit, “have not produced any evidence that suggests the officers might’ve had a reasonable alternative course of action.” They upheld a district judge’s decision to dismiss the case.