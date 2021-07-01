Officials: 12-year-old Mississippi boy dies after being burned in fire

Published 3:05 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 12-year-old boy in North Mississippi dies of injuries he suffered in a fire Sunday night.

Fox13 News in Memphis reports that the Tate County Sheriff’s Office said the boy died from a fire at a Coldwater, Mississippi, residence.

Officials say the fire was in a hop behind the house and was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officials found the 12-year-old boy severely burned, they rushed him to the Le Bonheur burn unit. The boy did not survive his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Print Article

