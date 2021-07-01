Mississippi State plans parade to mark baseball championship

Published 11:32 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

By The Associated Press

Mississippi State University officials say they’re planning a parade for Friday to celebrate the baseball team’s 2021 national championship.

The parade will go through downtown Starkville and culminate with an event inside Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium, school officials said.

School officials are encouraging fans to tailgate along the parade route.

The ceremony is being held to honor head coach Chris Lemonis and the 2021 National Champion Diamond Dawgs, who beat Vanderbilt University in the three-game championship series in Omaha, Nebraska this week.

