New cases of coronavirus on rise in Mississippi again as Delta variant ‘rolling through’ state

Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

For the second day in a row, the average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose sharply Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 356 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,764.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Wednesday, keeping the total death toll to 7,412.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, one that scientists say is much more easily spread, has begun gaining ground in Mississippi, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday.

“Delta variant rolling through Mississippi,” he wrote. “Fortunately vaccine works for this strain too.”

Through Wednesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 210 on Wednesday. It was the highest number since May 24.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 161 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3124 86 83 16
Alcorn 3309 74 130 20
Amite 1271 43 57 9
Attala 2154 73 175 36
Benton 1024 25 46 10
Bolivar 4848 134 236 33
Calhoun 1744 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2117 59 60 15
Choctaw 797 18 2 0
Claiborne 1033 30 45 9
Clarke 1792 80 123 31
Clay 1884 54 38 5
Coahoma 3012 84 129 12
Copiah 3013 66 83 11
Covington 2686 83 139 39
De Soto 22397 273 113 24
Forrest 7888 153 244 52
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2533 51 59 8
Greene 1319 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 88 154 32
Hancock 3893 87 69 14
Harrison 18569 317 490 70
Hinds 21005 424 808 132
Holmes 1907 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3052 80 135 24
Jackson 13837 250 241 35
Jasper 2225 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1087 34 9 1
Jones 8490 167 220 42
Kemper 967 29 44 9
Lafayette 6333 122 187 55
Lamar 6398 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7272 243 443 101
Lawrence 1320 25 27 2
Leake 2732 74 92 16
Lee 10102 176 222 42
Leflore 3518 125 236 52
Lincoln 4021 113 197 40
Lowndes 6557 150 258 63
Madison 10323 227 391 70
Marion 2724 80 158 24
Marshall 4594 105 65 15
Monroe 4179 136 190 55
Montgomery 1290 44 54 9
Neshoba 4083 180 203 59
Newton 2495 64 87 15
Noxubee 1286 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4675 98 222 36
Panola 4679 111 104 15
Pearl River 4644 148 194 39
Perry 1283 38 21 8
Pike 3380 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4290 73 86 13
Prentiss 2864 61 99 15
Quitman 825 17 0 0
Rankin 14041 282 402 61
Scott 3211 74 115 18
Sharkey 510 17 44 8
Simpson 3016 89 158 20
Smith 1649 34 68 8
Stone 1914 34 85 14
Sunflower 3399 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1801 42 50 7
Tate 3433 87 80 19
Tippah 2933 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2331 69 102 27
Tunica 1083 27 18 2
Union 4168 78 131 23
Walthall 1359 47 69 13
Warren 4455 121 169 37
Washington 5435 138 190 39
Wayne 2659 42 69 11
Webster 1151 32 61 12
Wilkinson 700 32 25 5
Winston 2311 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22
Yazoo 3156 71 141 18
Total 321,764 7,412 10,523 1,987

 

 

