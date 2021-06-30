New cases of coronavirus on rise in Mississippi again as Delta variant ‘rolling through’ state

For the second day in a row, the average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose sharply Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 356 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,764.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Wednesday, keeping the total death toll to 7,412.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, one that scientists say is much more easily spread, has begun gaining ground in Mississippi, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday.

“Delta variant rolling through Mississippi,” he wrote. “Fortunately vaccine works for this strain too.”

Through Wednesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 210 on Wednesday. It was the highest number since May 24.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 161 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.