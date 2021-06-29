Mississippi officials: One dead, two injured in triple shooting Monday night

One man is dead and two others are wounded in a triple shooting on Mississippi’s capital city Monday night.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue.

Police report that suspects in a stolen vehicle opened fire into another vehicle that was parked at a residence.

The other driver reportedly returned fire, killing one person and injuring another.

Police believe the shooting was in retaliation for a previous incident.

The stolen vehicle and several guns were recovered at the scene. Police said charges are pending in the case.