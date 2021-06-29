Average number of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi rises sharply, state reports

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose sharply Tuesday to another one-month high, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 270 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,408.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,412.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 176 on Tuesday. It was the highest number since May 25.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 144 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3102 86 83 16
Alcorn 3308 74 130 20
Amite 1269 43 57 9
Attala 2153 73 175 36
Benton 1024 25 46 10
Bolivar 4849 134 236 33
Calhoun 1744 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2115 59 60 15
Choctaw 794 18 2 0
Claiborne 1033 30 45 9
Clarke 1791 80 123 31
Clay 1884 54 38 5
Coahoma 3009 84 129 12
Copiah 3011 66 83 11
Covington 2684 83 139 39
De Soto 22385 273 113 24
Forrest 7881 153 244 52
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2533 51 59 8
Greene 1319 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 88 154 32
Hancock 3884 87 69 14
Harrison 18529 317 490 70
Hinds 20938 424 808 132
Holmes 1907 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3052 80 135 24
Jackson 13817 250 241 35
Jasper 2225 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1086 34 9 1
Jones 8487 167 220 42
Kemper 967 29 44 9
Lafayette 6331 122 187 55
Lamar 6392 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7270 243 443 101
Lawrence 1320 25 27 2
Leake 2730 74 92 16
Lee 10088 176 222 42
Leflore 3517 125 236 52
Lincoln 4020 113 197 40
Lowndes 6553 150 258 63
Madison 10314 227 391 70
Marion 2721 80 158 24
Marshall 4593 105 65 15
Monroe 4172 136 190 55
Montgomery 1290 44 54 9
Neshoba 4075 180 203 59
Newton 2494 64 87 15
Noxubee 1284 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4676 98 222 36
Panola 4677 111 104 15
Pearl River 4637 148 194 39
Perry 1283 38 21 8
Pike 3377 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4283 73 86 13
Prentiss 2856 61 99 15
Quitman 825 17 0 0
Rankin 14013 282 400 61
Scott 3208 74 115 18
Sharkey 510 17 44 8
Simpson 3006 89 158 20
Smith 1648 34 68 8
Stone 1905 34 85 14
Sunflower 3399 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1801 42 50 7
Tate 3433 87 80 19
Tippah 2932 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2326 69 102 27
Tunica 1083 27 18 2
Union 4165 78 131 23
Walthall 1358 47 69 13
Warren 4453 121 169 37
Washington 5435 138 190 39
Wayne 2658 42 69 11
Webster 1151 32 61 12
Wilkinson 700 32 25 5
Winston 2308 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22
Yazoo 3153 71 141 18
Total 321,408 7,412 10,521 1,987

 

