Start your week off with a smile: Woman brings toddler to job interview, goes viral on TikTok

Published 6:49 am Monday, June 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A St. Louis mother’s video of her first job interview since she was laid off in the pandemic has gone viral — viewed more than 7 million times — thanks to her son who had to accompany her because she had no child care options.

Maggie Mundwiller had her first job interview at a company and was asked to come back for a second interview but she had to bring her son Mylo with her. The company told her that they are child-friendly and invited her to bring her son. So she did.

Here is her resulting interview:

@314handcrafted

#companyculture #toddler #fyp #foryourpage #PrimeDayDealsDance #toddler #covidbaby #job #interview #cute

♬ original sound – Cody V.

 

