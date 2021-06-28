New coronavirus cases in Mississippi at highest level in month, state reports

Published 5:00 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose Monday to hit a one-month high, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 301 new cases were found since Friday.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,138.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,401.

Through Monday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 147 on Monday. It was the highest number since May 28.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 126 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3087 86 83 16
Alcorn 3305 74 130 20
Amite 1268 42 57 9
Attala 2151 73 175 36
Benton 1024 25 46 10
Bolivar 4848 133 236 33
Calhoun 1744 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2112 59 60 15
Choctaw 794 18 2 0
Claiborne 1032 30 45 9
Clarke 1790 80 123 31
Clay 1882 54 38 5
Coahoma 3007 84 129 12
Copiah 3005 66 83 11
Covington 2677 83 139 39
De Soto 22371 272 113 24
Forrest 7875 153 244 52
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2533 51 59 8
Greene 1319 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 87 154 32
Hancock 3881 87 69 14
Harrison 18512 317 490 70
Hinds 20912 424 806 132
Holmes 1906 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3052 80 135 24
Jackson 13806 250 241 35
Jasper 2225 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1086 34 9 1
Jones 8486 167 220 42
Kemper 967 29 44 9
Lafayette 6325 121 187 55
Lamar 6385 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7268 242 443 101
Lawrence 1320 25 27 2
Leake 2728 74 92 16
Lee 10082 176 222 42
Leflore 3517 125 236 52
Lincoln 4018 113 197 40
Lowndes 6550 150 258 63
Madison 10305 227 391 69
Marion 2720 80 158 24
Marshall 4584 105 65 15
Monroe 4169 136 190 55
Montgomery 1290 44 54 9
Neshoba 4069 180 203 59
Newton 2492 64 87 15
Noxubee 1283 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4674 98 222 36
Panola 4674 110 104 15
Pearl River 4634 148 194 39
Perry 1283 38 21 8
Pike 3377 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4277 73 86 13
Prentiss 2854 61 99 15
Quitman 825 17 0 0
Rankin 13992 282 393 61
Scott 3205 74 115 18
Sharkey 510 17 44 8
Simpson 2997 89 158 20
Smith 1643 34 68 8
Stone 1896 33 85 14
Sunflower 3396 92 123 20
Tallahatchie 1801 41 50 7
Tate 3433 86 80 19
Tippah 2930 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2326 69 102 27
Tunica 1082 27 18 2
Union 4164 78 131 23
Walthall 1358 47 69 13
Warren 4444 121 169 37
Washington 5432 138 190 39
Wayne 2655 42 69 11
Webster 1151 32 61 12
Wilkinson 699 32 25 5
Winston 2307 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22
Yazoo 3152 71 141 18
Total 321,138 7,401 10,512 1,986



