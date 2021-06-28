Mississippi police: One person injured after being thrown from bed of pickup truck

Published 6:58 am Monday, June 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police say an early Sunday morning crash demonstrates why driving unrestrained in the back of a pickup truck is not recommended on Mississippi’s highways.

One person was thrown from the bed of a truck that was involved in a traffic accident in Biloxi.

Shortly after 5 a.m. officers responded to an accident of two trucks at the intersection of U.S. 90  and Rodenberg Avenue.

According to WLOX in Biloxi, a Chevy truck traveling east on U.S. 90 struck a GMC truck at Rodenberg Avenue that was exiting the service drive to make a U-turn to go west.

A person riding in the back of the Chevy was thrown. He was taken to a hospital in Mobile where he was being treated for his injuries.

While it’s not illegal in Mississippi to ride in the bed of a pickup truck, officials say they do not recommend the risky behavior.

