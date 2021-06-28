Mississippi police looking for man in connection with death of unborn baby

Published 11:28 am Monday, June 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with the death of an unborn baby.

WJTV News reports that Jackson police are looking for Christopher Thompson, who has been identified as a suspect after a 21-year-old pregnant woman was dropped off at a local hospital after reportedly being beaten.

The unborn baby died on June 16 and the death has been ruled a homicide, according to Jackson Police.

