Mississippi law enforcement arrest 20 people in “Operation Cracked Pipe”

Local, state and federal law enforcement arrested 20 alleged felony offenders in the search of two residences in Marion County.

Called “Operation Cracked Pipe,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marion County constables, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The first search warrant was served at 150 Lampton Hilltop Road, in Columbia. Investigators seized 106.66 grams of methamphetamine, 36.86 grams of cocaine, 29.47 grams of crack cocaine, and 28.27 grams of marijuana, as well as other drugs, scales, bagging materials, weapons, and money.

The second search warrant was served at 524 Highway 98 West in Kokomo. Investigators seized 94.37 grams of cocaine, 3.15 grams of methamphetamine, a plethora of prescription narcotics, as well as a firearm. Breanna McKenzie, Betty Quinn, and Robert Earl Magee Jr were arrested and Child Protective Services (CPS) were called and responded in reference to an infant present at the residence. Alton Weary is wanted in reference to this case and is still at large.

Child protective services were called to both residences because of the presence of juveniles.

The following people were arrested:

Evan Jawan Lampton, 34, of Columbia – Two counts of Sale or Transfer of a controlled substance, conspiracy to sell or transfer, two counts of Trafficking while in possession of a firearm, three counts of Possession with Intent while in possession of a firearm, Tampering with Evidence, Child Endangerment.

Tawanda Serena Lampton, 41, Columbia – Two counts of Trafficking while in possession of a firearm, three counts of Possession with Intent while in possession of a firearm, Child Endangerment.

Breanna Danielle McKenzie, 22, Kokomo – Sale or Transfer of a controlled substance, Trafficking while in possession of a firearm, seven counts of Possession with Intent while in possession of a firearm, Child Endangerment.

Betty Quinn, 57, Kokomo -Trafficking while in possession of a firearm, Seven counts of Possession with Intent while in possession of a firearm, Child Endangerment.

Robert Earl Magee Jr, 51, Kokomo – Trafficking while in possession of a firearm, seven counts of Possession with Intent while in possession of a firearm, Child Endangerment.

Naji Cain, 36, Columbia – Sale or Transfer within 1500 feet of a Church.

Jennifer Henderson, 28, Columbia – Sale or Transfer within 1500 feet of a Church, three counts of Introduction of contraband into a Correctional Facility.

Matthew Jaseph Baskerville, 30, Columbia – Three counts of Sale or Transfer, two counts of Conspiracy to Sell or Transfer.

Laura Holmes, 55, Columbia – Sale or Transfer within 1500 feet of a Church.

Javier Julian Milian, 53, Columbia – Sale or Transfer within 1500 feet of a Church, Conspiracy to sell or transfer.

Darrell Alan Nelson, 41,Columbia – Sale or Transfer, two counts of Sale or Transfer within 1500 feet of a Church, two counts of Conspiracy to sell or Transfer.

John Henry Wells, 43, Foxworth – two counts Sale or Transfer within 1500 feet of a Church.

Johnathan Robert Glover, 39, Lumberton – Sale or Transfer within 1500 feet of a Church.

Justin Robbins, 33, Hattiesburg – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

Melissa Ellen Hughes, 34, Columbia – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

Kimberly Mary Creel, 49, Columbia – Misdemeanor Possession, Possession of Paraphernalia.

Billy Joe Smith, 35, Columbia – Misdemeanor Possession.

Jimmy Ingram Riley, 39, Columbia – Misdemeanor Possession.

Deroge Lavon Johnson, 36, Columbia – Misdemeanor Possession, DUI.

John Bates, 36, Columbia – Misdemeanor Possession, DUI.

The following suspects are wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: