Dead body found inside burned car dumped along Mississippi roadway; investigators won’t say if discovery tied to missing person case

Published 10:51 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

A dead body was found burned inside a burned vehicle outside a small Mississippi community Monday morning.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said they’re awaiting autopsy results to possibly identify the body.

The burned car containing the body was found along a road just outside of Summit, Mississippi, in Pike County.

Investigators would not say the make or model of the car.

Officials working the case would not comment on whether the body could belong to Derecus Antonio Conerly, a Pike County man reported missing on Friday.

