Two arrested for allegedly shooting at Mississippi police officers

Published 5:39 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two men were charged after police say the pair shot firearms at Mississippi police officers.

Horn Lake police said the suspects are Kylen Thomas, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Xavier Word of Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Word is charged with felony aggravated assault on a police officer.

Thomas was charged with felony fleeing and eluding police and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The shooting happened Thursday night when someone opened fire on a marked, Horn Lake Police car.

No one was injured in the incident.

