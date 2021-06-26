Mississippi woman arrested after allegedly spitting on man after he asked her to cover her mouth while coughing in store

A Mississippi businesswoman has been charged with assault with bodily fluid after a video surfaced reportedly showing the woman spitting on a man outside a grocery store.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Robin King was arrested after Antonio Gilkey claimed King spat on him while he was exiting a Macon grocery store on June 20.

King, the owner of Parker Florist in Macon, reportedly spat on Gilkey after Gilkey asked King to cover her mouth while she was coughing in the store.

The incident, which was caught on the store’s surveillance video has caused a controversy among residents in the small community, according to WLBT.

Gilkey later filed charges and King was arrested and charged with simple assault. King is out of jail on a $1,500 bond and her court date is set for July 12, 2021.