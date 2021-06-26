Man gets life plus 20 years in 2017 murder of girlfriend, attempted murder of her son

A Mississippi jury deliberated less than 15 minutes Friday afternoon when it convicted a man in the murder of his girlfriend and attempted murder of her son.

WCBI in Columbus reports that a Noxubee County jury found Marcus Gardner guilty of murdering Chelsea Pace in August 2017.

Pace’s son was also shot at the Brooksville area home where Pace was fatally injured.

Gardner was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.