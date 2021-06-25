Report: Electrocuted Mississippi lineman’s injuries worse than feared; family prepares for organ donation

Family and friends of a Mississippi electrical power lineman asked for prayers Friday afternoon as it appeared the man who suffered from a severe electrical shock while working Wednesday in New Orleans was not going to survive.

Cayce Seal, a lineman who works for Entergy Louisiana, but is from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was being treated at a New Orleans hospital.

A Facebook post by Cassie Lassabe indicated that doctors have discovered that Seal’s heart and neurological system were damage far more than originally thought and that he was being prepared to donate his organs to others.

“His chances of recovering have dwindled,” Lassabe wrote. “Cayce is preparing to give the gift of life so he can continue to influence and impact others around him.”