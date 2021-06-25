Officials seek public’s help in finding missing Mississippi teen

Published 6:55 am Friday, June 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Leake County deputies are asking the public to help find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Patience Steen has long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Steen was last seen in Leake County in the Freeny area close to Highway 488 and Collier Road.

Deputies are asking for anyone who comes in contact with Steen to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-267-7362.

 

