New coronavirus cases in Mississippi remain flat, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained flat Friday after the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 243 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,837

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,395.

Through Friday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases remained unchanged at 127 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases remained unchanged at 123 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.