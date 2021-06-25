Mississippi music manager says thieves stole $200k from home

A music manager says someone has stolen $200,000 in cash, jewelry, credit cards and other property from his north Mississippi home.

WREG-TV reports Southaven police are investigating after the robbery at the home of Michael Sykes. He was out of town at the time.

Sykes said burglars entered his gated subdivision and then entered his house through a first-floor window, possibly disabling his alarm system.

There, he says they took credit cards, $36,000 in cash, Louis Vuitton luggage, watches, and custom jewelry with the logo of Sykes’ company, Palm Tree Entertainment.

The thieves have been making charges on the credit cards at various stores, said Sykes, who is a manager for rapper DeAndre Cortez Way, known as Soulja Boy.

Sykes said people could see from his social media accounts that he was out of town. He said the jewelry was at his home and not in its usual safe deposit box because he was planning to use it.

“I was going to let our artists wear some of the jewelry in their video,” he said.