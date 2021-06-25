If you die of coronavirus in Mississippi, it’s highly likely you weren’t vaccinated, health officials say

Published 3:35 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Almost 9 out of 10 Mississippians who died of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last month were unvaccinated, the state’s top health officer said Friday.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs posted the information in a social media post on Friday.

Dobbs wrote that 89 percent of Mississippi’s coronavirus-related deaths were of people who had not been vaccinated.

All of the people who died that were under 50 years old were unvaccinated, Dobbs wrote.

Through Friday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

