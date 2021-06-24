Two brothers wanted for attempted murder of Louisiana deputies arrested in Mississippi

Published 5:14 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Mississippi authorities announced Wednesday night that two brothers who were wanted in Louisiana for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer have been arrested.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department report that brothers, Jayvonte Gill, 24, and Cazzerrick Gill, 18, were arrested without incident at 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday at an address in the 800 block of Speed Street.

The Gills were wanted on charges of attempted murder of a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred in Louisiana on Tuesday, where they shot at Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies during a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department officers participated in the arrests.

More News

Armed civilian who killed Colorado cop shooter mistakenly killed by another officer, police report

Mississippi woman admits to stealing more than $600K from Louisiana employers

Body found in Mississippi River ID’d as missing woman

Man gets life plus 20 years in 2017 murder of girlfriend, attempted murder of her son

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required