One dead, another airlifted after 18-wheeler collides with car on Mississippi highway

One man died and another was airlifted to a Jackson hospital when the driver of an 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle Wednesday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Mississippi Highway 43 north of Wilson Welch Road in Simpson County

Reports indicate that a 2022 Peterbilt truck, which was driven by Ervin Caves, 45, of Braxton, was traveling north when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 which was traveling south.

The Chevrolet was driven by John Lucas, 51, of D’Lo, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant of the Chevrolet was airlifted to UMMC. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The condition of the driver of the Peterbilt was not provided. The accident remains under investigation.