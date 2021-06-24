New Mississippi coronavirus cases on rise, state reports

Published 5:25 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Thursday with the latest data released from the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 302 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,594.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,391.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 33% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 127 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 123 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3085 86 83 16
Alcorn 3300 74 130 20
Amite 1266 42 57 9
Attala 2151 73 175 36
Benton 1024 25 46 10
Bolivar 4844 133 236 33
Calhoun 1743 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2108 59 60 15
Choctaw 792 18 2 0
Claiborne 1032 30 45 9
Clarke 1790 80 123 31
Clay 1880 54 38 5
Coahoma 2997 84 129 12
Copiah 3000 66 83 11
Covington 2674 83 139 39
De Soto 22329 271 113 24
Forrest 7853 153 244 52
Franklin 850 23 40 4
George 2528 51 59 8
Greene 1319 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 87 154 32
Hancock 3881 87 69 14
Harrison 18476 317 490 70
Hinds 20816 424 806 132
Holmes 1905 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3051 78 135 24
Jackson 13761 250 241 35
Jasper 2223 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1086 34 9 1
Jones 8480 167 220 42
Kemper 967 29 44 9
Lafayette 6319 121 187 55
Lamar 6373 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7265 242 443 101
Lawrence 1315 24 27 2
Leake 2725 74 92 16
Lee 10072 176 222 42
Leflore 3516 125 236 52
Lincoln 4012 113 197 40
Lowndes 6533 150 258 63
Madison 10280 225 391 69
Marion 2714 80 158 24
Marshall 4578 105 65 15
Monroe 4166 136 190 55
Montgomery 1289 43 54 9
Neshoba 4069 180 203 59
Newton 2492 64 87 15
Noxubee 1280 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4671 98 222 36
Panola 4671 110 104 15
Pearl River 4618 148 194 39
Perry 1275 38 21 8
Pike 3375 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4265 73 86 13
Prentiss 2851 61 99 15
Quitman 823 16 0 0
Rankin 13953 282 393 61
Scott 3205 74 115 18
Sharkey 510 17 44 8
Simpson 2990 89 158 20
Smith 1642 34 68 8
Stone 1895 33 85 14
Sunflower 3394 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1801 41 50 7
Tate 3429 86 80 19
Tippah 2927 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2325 69 102 27
Tunica 1081 27 18 2
Union 4160 77 131 23
Walthall 1355 47 69 13
Warren 4441 121 169 37
Washington 5428 138 190 39
Wayne 2650 42 69 11
Webster 1151 32 61 12
Wilkinson 697 32 25 5
Winston 2304 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1680 40 82 22
Yazoo 3147 71 141 18
Total 320,594 7,391 10,512 1,986

 

 

