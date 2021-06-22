Mississippi man accused of sending inappropriate messages in order to entice child
Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Mississippi man is facing a felony charge after reportedly sent inappropriate messages to a juvenile in order to entice the child.
Paul Webb, 48, of Oxford, is facing a felony charge after allegedly communicating with a minor.
On May 30, the Oxford Police Department received a report in reference to inappropriate messages between a child and an adult. The adult was identified as Webb.
Webb was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Depiction of Sexual Conduct.
He was issued a bond of $25,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.