Mississippi coronavirus 7-day new case average inches higher, state reports

Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up slightly Tuesday with the latest data released from the state, but remains at lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 67 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,174.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,390.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 33% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 107 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 114 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3084 86 83 16
Alcorn 3274 74 130 20
Amite 1263 42 57 9
Attala 2151 73 175 36
Benton 1023 25 46 10
Bolivar 4841 133 236 33
Calhoun 1742 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2106 59 60 15
Choctaw 791 18 2 0
Claiborne 1031 30 45 9
Clarke 1789 80 123 31
Clay 1879 54 38 5
Coahoma 2990 84 129 12
Copiah 2999 66 83 11
Covington 2672 83 139 39
De Soto 22294 271 113 24
Forrest 7837 153 244 52
Franklin 850 23 40 4
George 2524 51 59 8
Greene 1318 34 53 6
Grenada 2640 87 154 32
Hancock 3876 87 69 14
Harrison 18450 317 490 70
Hinds 20755 424 805 132
Holmes 1905 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3051 78 135 24
Jackson 13733 249 241 35
Jasper 2221 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1083 34 9 1
Jones 8473 167 220 42
Kemper 967 29 44 9
Lafayette 6314 121 187 55
Lamar 6362 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7263 242 443 101
Lawrence 1312 24 27 2
Leake 2723 74 92 16
Lee 10063 176 222 42
Leflore 3516 125 236 52
Lincoln 4009 113 197 40
Lowndes 6523 150 258 63
Madison 10273 225 391 69
Marion 2712 80 158 24
Marshall 4574 105 65 15
Monroe 4162 136 190 55
Montgomery 1286 43 54 9
Neshoba 4065 180 203 59
Newton 2490 64 87 15
Noxubee 1280 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4663 98 222 36
Panola 4671 110 104 15
Pearl River 4606 148 194 39
Perry 1275 38 21 8
Pike 3373 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4259 73 86 13
Prentiss 2842 61 99 15
Quitman 823 16 0 0
Rankin 13923 282 393 61
Scott 3203 74 115 18
Sharkey 509 17 44 8
Simpson 2986 89 158 20
Smith 1641 34 68 8
Stone 1887 33 85 14
Sunflower 3394 91 123 20
Tallahatchie 1800 41 50 7
Tate 3425 86 80 19
Tippah 2922 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2323 69 102 27
Tunica 1081 27 18 2
Union 4158 77 131 23
Walthall 1354 47 69 13
Warren 4440 121 169 37
Washington 5427 138 190 39
Wayne 2648 42 69 11
Webster 1150 32 61 12
Wilkinson 696 32 25 5
Winston 2302 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1679 40 82 22
Yazoo 3145 71 141 18
Total 320,174 7,390 10,511 1,984

 

