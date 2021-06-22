Mississippi coronavirus 7-day new case average inches higher, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up slightly Tuesday with the latest data released from the state, but remains at lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 67 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 320,174.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,390.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 33% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 30% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 107 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 114 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.